Nebraska Says It Wants to Play Football in Fall After Big 10 Postpones Season

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have yet to abandon the hope they can play football this fall despite the Big Ten postponing the 2020-21 season.

Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, President Ted Carter, athletic director Bill Moos and head football coach Scott Frost released a joint statement following the Big Ten's decision:

"We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.

"Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.

"We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete."

Frost first broached the idea of the Cornhuskers temporarily leaving the Big Ten on Monday:

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addressed those comments Tuesday. Warren didn't confirm or deny whether Nebraska could leave under any terms stated in its agreement with the conference:

Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com explained that television deals present one of the many hurdles involved in one or more schools breaking away from its current conference alignment.

In Nebraska's case, the school is committed to the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Fox as part of the Big Ten's broader TV rights package. The university simply couldn't roll those contracts over to another conference or whatever alternative plan it set up to a traditional season.

Perhaps Nebraska officials could line up all of the necessary logistics to make this a reality.

That wouldn't appear likely given how long Big Ten officials waited before seriously discussing the prospect of spring football. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported that only Monday night did the conference start to seriously consider the possible fallout from postponing the season.