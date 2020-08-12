Daily Fantasy Baseball: Charlie Blackmon, Top FanDuel, DraftKings Aug. 12 Picks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Charlie Blackmon should be the first player selected for every daily fantasy baseball lineup.

The Colorado Rockies outfielder carries a .500 batting average into Wednesday and has torn apart the Arizona pitching staff in the last two days.

Although he will be an expensive cornerstone for any FanDuel or DraftKings lineup, Blackmon is a must-start player because of how often he reaches base.

Wednesday's 14-game slate does not feature too many top-end pitchers, but the one who is taking the mound could provide the best value.

August 12 Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado

Blackmon has given fantasy players more than enough reasons to select him regardless of his value. Major League Baseball's batting average leader produced seven hits Monday and Tuesday against Arizona and scored on five occasions.

ESPN's Jeff Passan went into further detail on the 34-year-old's incredible run at the plate:

Blackmon and the Rockies receive a favorable matchup to start against Luke Weaver, who conceded 14 earned runs in 10.1 innings of work and was tagged for six earned runs on seven hits in his first two starts against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you can afford stacking Blackmon with either Trevor Story or Nolan Arenado, it could come with a large payout.

The Rockies have scored 16 runs in the last two games and put up five runs or more in nine of their 11 August games.

Zack Greinke, SP, Houston

With a handful of questionable options at pitcher, it may be easiest to go with the most reliable arm slated to start Wednesday.

Zack Grienke is coming off his best start of the young season, and he produced six scoreless innings on the road at Oakland Friday.

San Francisco's lineup could threaten the Astros pitcher with Mike Yastrzemski and Donovan Solano hitting well, but Lance McCullers Jr. proved Monday night that the Giants' bats can be silenced. He hurled seven scoreless frames Monday, and Brandon Bielak conceded two earned runs in five innings Tuesday.

If Greinke keeps the Giants off balance, like he did with the Athletics in his last start, he could be a strong foundational piece to your lineup.

Blake Snell, Kyle Hendricks and Kenta Maeda are among the other options to consider, but Greinke's form combined with San Francisco's struggles against Houston's starters could produce the highest pitching point total of the night.

Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets

Michael Conforto is not reaching base at the high clip Blackmon is, but he has been consistent enough to trust in one of your outfield positions every day.

The New York Mets outfielder is in the middle of an eight-game hitting streak and gets a good matchup against Washington's Anibal Sanchez.

Sanchez allowed nine earned runs in two starts against Toronto and Baltimore, and he was tagged for four home runs in his first start.

The right-handed hurler's poor form could lead to a successful day for Conforto and the Mets after failing to get going as a whole against Max Scherzer Tuesday.

Conforto is a cheaper alternative to Blackmon, and if you select him, it could allow for more wiggle room throughout your lineup, even if you chase an expensive pitcher such as Greinke.

