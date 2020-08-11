Pac-12 Cancels All Basketball Games Through At Least End of 2020

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Pac-12 conference has postponed all college sports through the end of the 2020 calendar year, nixing all nonconference basketball games for the 2020-21 season until January at the earliest.

The conference announced its decision Tuesday afternoon.

"We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility."

