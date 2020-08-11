Pac-12 Cancels All Basketball Games Through At Least End of 2020

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 11, 2020

Arizona head coach Sean Miller, center-left, with clipboard, talks to his team as they gather near the Pac-12 logo on the court prior to the start of a Pac-12 NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Pac-12 conference has postponed all college sports through the end of the 2020 calendar year, nixing all nonconference basketball games for the 2020-21 season until January at the earliest. 

The conference announced its decision Tuesday afternoon. 

"We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility."

     

