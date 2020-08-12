The 5 Biggest Disappointments from NBA's Orlando Bubble

1 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have been far from a failure. They survived the plucky San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic in addition to the Washington Wizards.

They've even had to deal with the absence of two-time All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons was the crux of the defense. No one in the NBA faced such difficult matchups on a nightly basis, according to BBall Index. He guarded All-Star and All-NBA players on 39.9 percent of possessions, which ranked first in the NBA.

Joel Embiid is sidelined with an ankle injury as well.

Still, the 76ers have failed to take a step forward since coming up just short of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019. Despite adding Josh Richardson, Matisse Thybulle and Al Horford, they slid to sixth in the conference. In bubble play, they had plenty of opportunity to gain ground and push their way past the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. While home-court advantage now lacks the importance it normally carries, playing your best basketball heading into a first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics should carry a premium.

But Philadelphia seems content to enter the postseason without momentum or urgency, electing to sit its starting lineup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

It's certainly possible the 76ers are just waiting to flip the proverbial switch in their Round 1 matchup. However, it looks inevitable that they're headed for a first-round dismissal and yet another disappointing season.