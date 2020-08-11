Browns' Nick Chubb: Losing Rushing Title to Derrick Henry Serves as Motivation

David Richard/Associated Press

Nick Chubb finished the 2019 season with 1,494 yards, just missing out on the rushing title to Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry (1,540 yards), who jumped past Chubb with 212 yards in Week 17.

This season, the Cleveland Browns running back has his sights set on the crown.

"That doesn't really bother me. It's just more motivation. Just trying to do it this year," he told reporters Tuesday. "Just working out as I always do—working hard, running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and if you just keep working and striving, things will fall into place for you. So that's my mindset."

