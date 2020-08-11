Browns' Nick Chubb: Losing Rushing Title to Derrick Henry Serves as Motivation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Nick Chubb finished the 2019 season with 1,494 yards, just missing out on the rushing title to Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry (1,540 yards), who jumped past Chubb with 212 yards in Week 17.  

This season, the Cleveland Browns running back has his sights set on the crown. 

"That doesn't really bother me. It's just more motivation. Just trying to do it this year," he told reporters Tuesday. "Just working out as I always do—working hard, running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and if you just keep working and striving, things will fall into place for you. So that's my mindset."

               

