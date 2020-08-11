Report: Tua Tagovailoa Documentary 'Tua' from Fox Sports to Air Sept. 6

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Fox Sports Films is planning to air a documentary about Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Variety's Joe Otterson shared a statement from Charlie Dixon, Fox Sports' executive vice president of content, about the project, which is titled Tua.

"Tua is a beloved young star with an incredible story," Dixon said. "We like to say, 'Fox is Football,' and since it's in our DNA, that means providing the deepest insight into the sport both on and off the field. The film's level of access and pure emotion provides a new level of appreciation for his journey."

Tua will focus partially on Tagovailoa's recovery from the dislocated hip that abruptly ended his 2019 season. Dr. Lyle Cain, who serves as Alabama's team physician, was interviewed for the documentary.

While fans have yet to see Tagovailoa back in action, the Dolphins' decision to select him fifth overall in the 2020 draft played down fears that the injury would significantly derail his football career.

The first airing of Tua will be Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.