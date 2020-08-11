Dwayne Haskins Wants to 'Master the Same Edge' as Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins' first NFL season was a struggle.

But the Washington Football Team quarterback is setting his sights high for his sophomore campaign.

Haskins said in a press conference Tuesday:

"I think mostly it's just a mentality, going in every day and handling your business on and off the field. I just know you have to have a certain presence and confidence when commanding an offense or commanding a huddle. Having learned that going into the last couple games of the season last year, I've just been trying to master the same edge that a Tom Brady or a Drew Brees has when he steps into the building; you know that he's there. ... The offense needs a guy that's going to take ownership and lead, and why not be me? So that's what I've been doing."

Haskins threw for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns against seven interceptions in nine games in 2019. While his statistics rank him among the NFL's worst returning starting quarterbacks, he entered perhaps the worst situation in the sport. Washington lacked stars at skill positions, left tackle Trent Williams sat out all of 2019 before being traded this offseason, and Haskins' first head coach, Jay Gruden, didn't want him in the first place.

While Washington still projects as one of the worst teams in football, Haskins' situation should improve. New coach Ron Rivera has praised his development (though Alex Smith could throw a monkey wrench into Haskins' plans), wideout Terry McLaurin should continue to ascend after a strong rookie season, and the team drafted Antonio Gibson as a potential long-term solution at running back.

As for becoming Brees or Brady, that's going to take a long time in the film room and a ring (or six) to accomplish.