Deandre Ayton: Suns 'Definitely Heard That Noise' from Draymond on Devin Booker

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton says the team "definitely heard that noise" when the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green said Suns guard Devin Booker should seek a way out of Phoenix.

Ayton discussed the situation during an appearance on Monday's edition of The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"We definitely heard that noise. It was promoted everywhere. It's just outside noise. Book is a dude who really maintains focus, and he just wants to win. He's a competitor at the highest peak there is in this league.

"It's contagious. Seeing how he plays out there every day -- it just spreads. Him and I being the head honchos leading, we always keep together, keep each other ahead, so any noise like that is nonexistent to me."

