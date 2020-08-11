Deandre Ayton: Suns 'Definitely Heard That Noise' from Draymond on Devin Booker

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Devin Booker (1) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton says the team "definitely heard that noise" when the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green said Suns guard Devin Booker should seek a way out of Phoenix.

Ayton discussed the situation during an appearance on Monday's edition of The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"We definitely heard that noise. It was promoted everywhere. It's just outside noise. Book is a dude who really maintains focus, and he just wants to win. He's a competitor at the highest peak there is in this league.

"It's contagious. Seeing how he plays out there every day -- it just spreads. Him and I being the head honchos leading, we always keep together, keep each other ahead, so any noise like that is nonexistent to me."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

