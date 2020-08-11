LeBron James Posts Motivational Message on Michael Porter Jr.'s Instagram

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James provided some motivation for Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. following their on-court encounter Monday.

Following his team's 124-121 defeat, Porter shared two photos of himself and James on Instagram with the caption, "Learn & keep getting better!

James commented on the post: "Every single day do JUST THAT!! Don't settle for nothing less of GREATNESS for yourself."

Porter scored 15 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field Monday, adding to a string of strong performances since the NBA restarted the season in Orlando, Florida. Over six games this month, he's averaging 23.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range.

The idea that Porter could "keep getting better" is scary for the rest of the NBA.