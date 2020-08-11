Kenny Payne Signs Knicks Contract to Be Tom Thibodeau's Assistant Coach

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne watches from the sideline after head coach John Calipari was ejected from an NCAA collage basketball game against Arkansas during the second half Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have hired University of Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne as the first assistant on the staff of new head coach Tom Thibodeau

"I'm thrilled that Kenny has joined my staff as an assistant coach. He has an outstanding ability to forge relationships with players and improve their skills," Thibodeau said in the team release. "He knows what it takes to win and has learned from one of the best coaches there is in John Calipari. Kenny will be a tremendous addition to our organization."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Tuesday. 

                 

