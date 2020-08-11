Patriots Rumors: TE Jordan Leggett Won't Be Signed to Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Jordan Leggett scores against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will reportedly not sign tight end Jordan Leggett.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Tuesday the team plans to explore other options at the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday the team was expected to sign Leggett provided his COVID-19 testing and physicals went well. 

No reason has yet been given for the team's decision to not sign Leggett.

The former Clemson standout spent 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not appear in a game. Tampa released him July 30 when finalizing its training camp roster. Leggett spent his first two NFL seasons with the New York Jets after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, recording 14 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots revamped their depth chart at tight end this offseason, drafting both Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi in the third round of April's draft.          

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Fantasy Football Red Flags 🚫

    These high-risk players aren't worth the gamble

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Fantasy Football Red Flags 🚫

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy or Sell Training Camp Buzz? 👂

    The verdict on early headlines coming out of NFL camps

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy or Sell Training Camp Buzz? 👂

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Stidham's Resolve Remains Strong Despite Newton's Arrival

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Stidham's Resolve Remains Strong Despite Newton's Arrival

    Mike Reiss
    via ESPN.com

    Miller's Presence Means 2020 Is Make-or-Break Year for Michel

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Miller's Presence Means 2020 Is Make-or-Break Year for Michel

    SI.com
    via SI.com