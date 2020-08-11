Patriots Rumors: TE Jordan Leggett Won't Be Signed to Contract

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will reportedly not sign tight end Jordan Leggett.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Tuesday the team plans to explore other options at the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday the team was expected to sign Leggett provided his COVID-19 testing and physicals went well.

No reason has yet been given for the team's decision to not sign Leggett.

The former Clemson standout spent 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not appear in a game. Tampa released him July 30 when finalizing its training camp roster. Leggett spent his first two NFL seasons with the New York Jets after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, recording 14 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots revamped their depth chart at tight end this offseason, drafting both Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi in the third round of April's draft.