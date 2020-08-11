Heat's Andre Iguodala Reveals When He Plans to Retire from NBA

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

When Andre Iguodala signed his two-year contract extension with the Miami Heat, he did so planning on it being his last NBA contract.

"I have about a year or two left," Iguodala told USA Today's Mark Medina. "I'm serious this time. I got two left."

Iguodala inked a two-year, $30 million deal with the Heat after being traded by the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal carries a team option for 2021-22, so Iguodala may be indicating his retirement will be contingent on whether Miami picks up that $15 million.

