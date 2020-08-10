Report: Heart Condition Linked to COVID-19 Found in Multiple Power 5 Athletes

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

As university and conference administrators weigh the fate of a 2020 fall college football season, the heart condition myocarditis—which may be linked to the coronavirus—"has been found in at least five Big Ten Conference athletes and among several other athletes in other conferences," according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was ruled out for the 2020 MLB season after doctors found he was suffering from myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19.

