Report: Heart Condition Linked to COVID-19 Found in Multiple Power 5 Athletes

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

A Nike football is placed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Purdue, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

As university and conference administrators weigh the fate of a 2020 fall college football season, the heart condition myocarditis—which may be linked to the coronavirus—"has been found in at least five Big Ten Conference athletes and among several other athletes in other conferences," according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was ruled out for the 2020 MLB season after doctors found he was suffering from myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

