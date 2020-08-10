Cardinals vs. Tigers Thursday Doubleheader Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Major League Baseball canceled the Thursday doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals organization.

"MLB and the Club believe it is prudent to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play," the league said in a statement, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

