Cardinals vs. Tigers Thursday Doubleheader Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Major League Baseball canceled the Thursday doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals organization. 

"MLB and the Club believe it is prudent to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play," the league said in a statement, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. 

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

