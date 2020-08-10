Red Sox News: Brian Johnson Released After Requesting Exit from BOS

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brian Johnson delivers during baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Pitcher Brian Johnson's time with the Boston Red Sox is over.

On Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported the American League East team released Johnson after he requested an exit.

"Johnson felt like he wanted an opportunity," manager Ron Roenicke said. "Sometimes you need to go other places to get that."

Cotillo previously reported Johnson was not opting out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic but seemed on his way out of the Red Sox organization.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

