Derrius Guice's Charging Documents Detail 3 Alleged Domestic Violence Incidents

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was charged with one count of felony strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property stemming from three different incidents dating back to February 14 of this year, according to Justin Jouvenal and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The allegations come from Guice's girlfriend, who described three incidents that led to his arrest Friday. Washington released him about two hours later.

According to court documents, the victim told police Guice "strangled her until she was unconscious by putting his hands around her neck and applying pressure" during an altercation on March 13, via TMZ Sports.

Guice was reportedly crying when she regained consciousness.

The woman also said Guice pushed her to the ground on Feb. 14, causing an injury to her thumbnail. On April 17, he allegedly pushed her to the ground outside of his home and broke her cellphone by throwing it into the street.

She took photographs of her injuries on all three occasions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Loudoun County Sheriff's office learned of the accusations July 22 and issued an arrest warrant following an investigation.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke about releasing the player Monday with reporters:

"Any time you have to release a very talented player it's always a tough decision. We take those allegations very, very seriously and we had to make a decision. I talked to [Washington's] players yesterday that I made a decision I believe was in the best interest of our organization and if it was the right decision we'll benefit from it and if not it will be on me. I will take full responsibility going forward to make sure we do things the right way."

Guice has denied the allegations.