Ed Oliver Says Police Altercation 'Felt Like I Was Guilty Until Proven Innocent'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said he "felt like I was guilty until proven innocent and not innocent until proven guilty" during his arrest in May, according to Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

Oliver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon after being pulled over in Houston.

The charges were dismissed in July after Oliver's blood tests for intoxication came back negative.

"I don't know how you get arrested with nothing in your system," Oliver said Monday, also noting he blew a 0.0 on a breath test as he was being arrested. "I didn't walk my entire life straight and narrow to be in a jumpsuit like that for nothing. That's how I felt violated."

Officers had initially claimed Oliver had an open beer can while driving and later failed a sobriety test. A pistol was found in the vehicle after a search.

The DWI charge was later dismissed due to lack of evidence, while carrying a weapon in Texas is legal if the driver isn't intoxicated.

After being cleared of charges, Oliver questioned the officers' story on Twitter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The officers also reportedly searched for drugs but found none in the car.

Oliver, 22, is going into his second year in the NFL after being taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, totaling 43 tackles and five sacks.