NBA Teams Eliminated from Playoffs Reportedly Will Leave Campus on Aug. 12

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

NBA teams that are eliminated from the playoffs by Wednesday will leave the campus in Orlando, Florida, immediately after their final games, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Players will get a chance to shower and eat before taking a team bus to the airport.

Seeding games were scheduled to last through Friday, but the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns are still vying for the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, with the two remaining teams competing in a play-in series Saturday and Sunday. There will be no play-in series in the Eastern Conference, with the Wizards more than four games out of a playoff spot.

The six teams that entered the NBA restart with the worst records were all staying at the Yacht Club, considered an inferior hotel compared to the Gran Destino and Grand Floridian, where other teams are staying.

A quick removal of eliminated teams could help the league consolidate into a smaller bubble while also reducing the costs involved in housing more than 300 players.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN previously reported the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort will cost the NBA more than $150 million.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It would also allow the contending teams to focus on the playoffs, which will begin Aug. 17 and run through Oct. 13 at the latest.