Dodgers' Corey Seager Suffers Broken Hand Injury After Being Hit by 90 MPH Pitch

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will be placed on the injured list after suffering a fractured right hand, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported.

Seager was hit by a 90 mph pitch from Ross Detwiler in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins and was replaced in the lineup by Sheldon Neuse.

Injuries have been a bit of a problem for Seager during his career.

He missed time in 2020 because of a back injury, and he was out for the majority of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has only topped 150 games in a season once in his seven-year career.

Seager entered the day with a .265 batting average, four home runs and seven doubles in 37 games this season, and the 27-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, hitting .307 with a .943 OPS and 15 home runs in 52 games.

His production picked up even more in the postseason, and he earned both NLCS MVP and World Series MVP honors. He hit five home runs during the NLCS win over the Atlanta Braves before posting a .400 batting average in the World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Until Seager is back, Gavin Lux can fill in at shortstop.