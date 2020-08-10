Fantasy Alert: Randall Cobb Will Be 'Huge Piece' of Texans' Game-Planning

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have to replace DeAndre Hopkins in the receiving corps this season, and free-agent addition Randall Cobb could be a key part of that.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Cobb "will be a huge piece of [offensive coordinator Tim] Kelly's game-planning puzzle this year."

Cobb is coming off a surprisingly productive 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with 55 catches for 828 receiving yards and three touchdowns despite mostly lining up as the No. 3 receiver.

It was enough to earn a three-year, $27 million deal with the Texans this offseason, including $18.75 million in guarantees. That type of commitment shows he's not just there for depth, especially after he made less than $5 million last season.

The Texans also added Brandin Cooks, though he's coming off a disappointing year with the Los Angeles Rams with just 583 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee are among the returning receivers who will get some looks, but none reached 50 catches last year.

Cobb, 29, saw his career decline because of injuries, but he was an impact player with the Green Bay Packers in his prime and could still hit that level again. Cooks and Fuller might have more upside, but there's a chance Cobb ends up as the No. 1 option.

Deshaun Watson is still one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL, and he needs to replace 104 catches and 150 targets that went to Hopkins in 2019. If he can develop a good rapport with Cobb, it could lead to a big 2020 season for the veteran.

While he won't replicate Hopkins' numbers, Cobb could reach 1,000 yards and become a reliable WR3 in fantasy.