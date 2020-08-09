Steph Curry Jokes He Wants to Caddie for Collin Morikawa After PGA Championship

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and a three-time champion, but he wouldn't mind taking up a side gig in his free time: being Collin Morikawa's caddie.

The Golden State Warriors superstar crashed Morikawa's post-round press conference after the 23-year-old golfer won the PGA Championship on Sunday and told him he was "free for the next three months" in the event he might need a substitute caddie, per Nick Menta of the Golf Channel.

Curry also managed to sneak in the first question of the presser:

When you win a major title, you end up with some major fans. Or in the case of Morikawa, potentially a superstar caddie.