Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Reportedly Postponed; Likely on Nov. 28

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Former boxer Mike Tyson, center, attends a super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been delayed, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

The encounter was originally slated for Sept. 12, and Coppinger reported that organizers have tentatively set Nov. 28 as the new date.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

