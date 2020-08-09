Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Reportedly Postponed; Likely on Nov. 28

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Reportedly Postponed; Likely on Nov. 28August 9, 2020
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
The exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been delayed, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.
The encounter was originally slated for Sept. 12, and Coppinger reported that organizers have tentatively set Nov. 28 as the new date.
