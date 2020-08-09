Video: A's Ramon Laureano Charges Astros Dugout, Sparks Benches-Clearing Brawl

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) charges the Houston Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Andre Scrubb in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano was not pleased the Houston Astros hit him with a pitch not once, but twice, during Sunday's American League West showdown.

Brandon Bailey hit him with a pitch in the fifth inning, but tensions escalated when Humberto Castellanos hit him in the seventh.

As Marc Carig of The Athletic pointed out, Laureano "seemed to be triggered by something Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron said from the dugout." He was yelling toward Houston's dugout before the benches cleared.

Laureano was eventually ejected with Oakland holding a 6-2 lead and going for the three-game sweep.

Oakland entered play at 11-4 with a 4.5-game lead over the Astros and Texas Rangers. It still has to play Houston seven more times this year, so there will be plenty of additional opportunities for drama in the race for the AL West crown in this shortened season.

