Trevor Lawrence Calls for Unity over 2020 CFB Season: 'There Is a Way Forward'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Perhaps the most notable player in all of college football wants to play the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who already has a national championship and two College Football Playoff appearances in two years as a starter, wants to work together to play. He added, "There is a way forward."

The Sunday tweet comes after he made it clear he wants to take the field in 2020:

Lawrence made his comments with the immediate future of college football seriously in doubt. The MAC announced it postponed all fall sports until the spring Saturday, and the Big Ten announced it "will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear)."

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated cited a source who said, "I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences," while Brett McMurphy of Stadium cited another who said, "College football season is done. I don't think everyone immediately follows MAC, but it gives other league presidents one more reason to make an easier decision. Biggest thing is unknown long-term impact of COVID and liability issues involved."

One thing is for sure, Lawrence wants another chance at a championship before he potentially heads to the NFL as a highly regarded draft pick in 2021. 

