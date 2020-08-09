Rory McIlroy Shoots Final-Round 68, Finishes 2 Under at 2020 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy wrapped up his run in the 2020 PGA Championship on Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

A monumental comeback was required of McIlroy to catapult him into contention. Instead, he shot two under in the final round to finish at that score for the tournament. The four-time major champion entered the clubhouse in a tie for 36th.

McIlroy's biggest highlight came on the par-four 16th hole. He reached the green in one and was 24 feet from the cup. His putt landed to give him his only eagle of the tournament.

The eagle came far too late to drastically improve his position on the leaderboard.

The Action Network's Jason Sobel noted what was a theme for McIlroy in the Bay Area this week:

McIlroy bogeyed the 13th and 14th holes for the second straight round, which wiped out the progress he had made from his first birdie on No. 5. He rebounded with a birdie on No. 15 before his eagle got him back under par.

According to PGATour.com, McIlroy averaged 312.9 yards on his drive, almost equal to his four-round tournament average (312.5 yards). Getting to the green proved troublesome for him Sunday, though. He lost 0.739 strokes around the green and gained only 0.633 strokes on his approaches.

McIlroy won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, but his even-par 70 in the first round put him in a tough position right out of the gate to make it three PGA Championship titles. A one-under 69 in the second round was good enough to get him safely above the cut line but did little else beyond that.

McIlroy isn't in the Wyndham Championship field, the PGA Tour's next stop. Assuming he'll at least make the trip to East Lake Golf Club for the Tour Championship in September, he'll want to make a better start in defense of his 2019 victory.

