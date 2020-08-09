Sammy Watkins Explains Accepting Less Money to Stay with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Sammy Watkins may have taken a $5 million pay cut to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's not regretting it one bit.

"I think I've made enough money," Watkins said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "I'd love more money but as far as being smart and [staying] on this team, knowing you've got to pay Pat [Mahomes], you've got to pay Chris [Jones], there's a lot of guys you've got to pay. So for me to take a contract like I did was a blessing. ... This is my happy place, so why not take a smaller contract and come out and play with the guys I've been playing with?"

Watkins will make $9 million in 2020 after restructuring his contract. He was originally set to make $14 million in the final year of his deal.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

