Tiger Woods Shoots 3 Under, Delivers Strong 4th Round at 2020 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods ended his run at the PGA Championship on a high note after shooting 67 in Round 4.

The superstar was over par in each of his previous two rounds to fall out of contention in the first major tournament of the year, but the final round at TPC Harding Park saw plenty of improvement. With five birdies and two bogeys in Sunday's round, Woods ended one stroke under par for the tournament.

It was still not enough to compete with the contenders in San Francisco, sitting in a tie for 41st when he entered the clubhouse.

Despite starting the day 11 strokes off the lead, Woods began the round as well as he could have hoped.

After three straight pars, he birdied both No. 4 and No. 5 to get him back to even for the week. One featured a rare sand save at this event, while the other had an excellent approach from the rough:

Two holes later, Woods continued his momentum with a birdie to move to three under for the day:

Even after a bogey on the eighth hole, the front nine was extremely encouraging with a score of 33.

Perhaps most importantly, he was still looking healthy in his fourth straight day of action:

The back nine wasn't always smooth, but he knew how to scramble and avoid bogeys. His misses only led to pars, while he added birdies on 14th and 17th hole thanks to great work with his irons.

Of course, not all of his shots were working Sunday or throughout the week:

It finally caught up with him with a bogey on 18, but he still found a way to end up three strokes under par in the final round.

This was just the second official event for Woods since the PGA Tour's restart with both featuring similar results. In the Memorial Tournament and PGA Championship, he was good enough to make the cut but was rarely in contention, leaving fans wanting more.

He was at least better off the tee Sunday while hitting nine of 14 fairways, while his 1.157 strokes gained around the green was his best of the week, per PGATour.com.

The 44-year-old now needs to put it all together with two more majors still on the schedule in this rearranged 2020 season.