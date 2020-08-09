PGA Championship 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Sunday

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson and the rest of the favorites to win the 2020 PGA Championship could produce low rounds Sunday at TPC Harding Park.

The golfers already out on course have taken advantage of the pin positions and conditions for a few hours.

Ryan Palmer and Jordan Spieth were the first two players to finish with under-par rounds, as they combined to go nine-under.

Tiger Woods, Erik Van Rooyen, Louis Oosthuizen and others have recorded multiple birdies throughout their final rounds.

Johnson will tee off alongside Scottie Scheffler at 4:50 p.m. ET. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka will start 20 minutes before them, as he tries to make up the two-shot gap between him and Johnson.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Dustin Johnson (-9)

Scottie Scheffler (-8)

Cameron Champ (-8)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Paul Casey (-7)

Collin Morikawa (-7)

Daniel Berger (-6)

Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

Jason Day (-6)

Justin Rose (-6)

Tony Finau (-6)

Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Palmer and Spieth set the tone for what could be a round that features a plethora of birdies from the top players.

Palmer used an eagle at No. 16 and birdies on the final two holes to tie the best round of the week at 64.

Spieth put five birdies on his final scorecard at TPC Harding Park, but he had a pair of bogeys limit him to shooting 67.

After experiencing the conditions and pin positions, Spieth predicted a player would shoot 30 on the back nine, per Golf Channel's Will Gray.

The one hole Spieth did not describe as "gettable" produced the best moment of the final round so far.

Byeong Hun An produced a hole-in-one at the par-three 11th. Since there are few people on the course to react to such a shot, it took a moment for An to realize the ball dropped in the hole.

The eagle at No. 11 added to four birdies on the front nine out of the South Korean, who is one of the highest positioned players on the leaderboard currently on course.

Tiger Woods' pairing with Tom Hoge has produced a good share of fireworks as well. The duo carded six birdies on the front nine.

Woods dropped back to even-par with a bogey at No. 8, but he is playing fairly well and is in the mix for a top-40 finish.

Although there are plenty of low scores on course, some players are still experiencing difficulties.

Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson have dropped multiple strokes and are on their way to finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard.

