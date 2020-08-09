Brett Favre Discusses Tom Brady Leaving Patriots for Bucs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the NFC South “is turning into Quarterback South.” Tom Brady's arrival has raised the stakes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the entire NFL offseason, and Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks Tom Brady could be especially impacted.

"For a guy like Tom Brady, you've got to be scratching your head," Favre said, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today. "Of all the times to change teams, he's gotta be saying, 'How am I going to get the chemistry I'm wanting to have with the guys, with my new [teammates]?' with everything that's limiting getting ready for a season."

Brady spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, and he now won't get a regular offseason at 43 years old with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With no preseason games, the first time he will line up in a competitive environment will be Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Still, Brady has been able to work out with teammates despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Favre, of course, knows what it takes to make this type of switch after moving to the New York Jets and then the Minnesota Vikings following 16 years with the Green Bay Packers.

