Video: WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns a 'Joke' for Twitter Diss

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Goldberg doesn't appear to have many fans in the WWE locker room not named Vince McMahon. After making some recent comments, it doesn't appear Roman Reigns will be one of them.

Goldberg recently spoke to American Monster Productions and responded to Reigns' ribbing of him headbutting a door prior to entering the ring in a tweet all the way back in January.

"Roman, you're a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that," Goldberg said (34:50 mark).

"For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it's very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life."

For context, here is Reigns' tweet:

So, here's the thing. Roman is right, and the entirety of Goldberg's quote is ridiculous on several levels.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is stupid to headbutt a door. Sorry, that's just, like, science.

Secondly, of all the iconic traits of the Goldberg character, headbutting a door is somewhere way down the list.

The knock on the locker room door? Cool. The escort to the ring? Awesome. The walking through the pyro and breathing smoke into the camera? Sensational.

While we didn't know much about CTE during Goldberg's initial run and could excuse it as a relic of a past era, it was in no way a necessary part of the character. And it was especially unnecessary for someone in his 50s, given what we now know about traumatic brain injuries.

To dismiss a concussion as something that might "cut a week off your life" ignores those scientific advances and is a dangerous narrative to push.