PGA Championship 2020: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It all comes down to this. After three days of exciting action, the PGA Championship will be decided with Sunday's final round at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. And there are some strong contenders at the top of the leaderboard who will be battling to win the first major tournament of 2020.

Dustin Johnson is in the lead at nine under par, as he shot a five-under 65 for his best round of the tournament Saturday. But he has only a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ and a two-stroke lead over the trio of Collin Morikawa, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion.

Johnson has won only one major tournament (2016 U.S. Open), but he's one strong round away from winning the PGA Championship for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's final round, along with predictions with how things will conclude.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sunday Information

TV: ESPN (noon-3 p.m. ET), CBS (3-9 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ and CBS Sports app

Tee Times: A complete list of tee times is available at PGATour.com.

Sunday Predictions

Johnson's Solid Final Round Not Enough to Win

Although eight players had at least a share of the lead at some point during Saturday's third round, Johnson emerged at the top heading into Sunday. His scores have improved throughout the tournament, and on Saturday, he had eight birdies in an impressive round that could have been even better had he not double-bogeyed the ninth hole.

Johnson has only had the lead entering the final round of a major tournament once, and that was when he won the U.S. Open in 2016. Can he make it 2-for-2?

"I'm going to have to play good golf if I want to win," Johnson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t PGATour.com). "It's simple. I've got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. If I can do that [Sunday], I'm going to have a good chance coming down the stretch."

Because Johnson has played so well through the first three rounds of the tournament, he's likely to have another solid showing. However, the prediction here is that it won't be enough to hold off a field filled with strong challengers, meaning Johnson falls just short of winning that illusive second major.

Morikawa Also Contends for Win but Falls Short

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Less than a month removed from his second career PGA Tour win, Morikawa is only two strokes out of the lead entering the final round of a major tournament. The 23-year-old won the Workday Charity Open on July 12, and he's had some impressive showings throughout the year, so it's not too surprising he's among the leaders heading into Sunday.

This is only Morikawa's second appearance at a major tournament, as he finished tied for 35th at the 2019 U.S. Open. So not only is he poised to have his best showing at an event of this magnitude, but there's a decent chance he could come away the winner.

Morikawa shot a 69 in each of the first two rounds, then posted a 65 on Saturday as he made his way up the leaderboard. He had consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes, but he regrouped and finished strong, notching birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes before wrapping up with a par. Things could have unraveled, but instead he stayed right in the hunt.

With no fans in attendance, perhaps there will be a bit less pressure on Morikawa as he tries to notch the biggest win of his career. He will come up a bit short, but he's going to finish in the top five, making an impression and showing that he's likely to be a major contender for many years to come.

Koepka Completes Three-peat with Impressive Final Round

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Perhaps Koepka has saved his best for last. And if that's the case, he could become the first golfer to win three consecutive PGA Championships since the event changed to stroke play in 1958.

It may take an impressive final round for Koepka to make up the two-stroke difference between him and Johnson while also passing the two others ahead of him on the leaderboard, but he's been consistent through the first three rounds, shooting a 66, 68 and 69.

And with four victories at major tournaments under his belt, Koepka knows what it takes to finish it off.

"I like my chances," Koepka said, according to Ben Everill of PGATour.com. "When I've been in this position before, I've capitalized. I'm playing good. I don't know. We'll see. It's just a comfort level. I feel very comfortable around the lead in the big events. I'm looking forward to [Sunday]. It should be a fun shootout."

Koepka will post his best score of the tournament and win his fifth major tournament, adding to his growing list of career accolades. It may be competitive between him and several others up until the finish, but expect his experience and mindset to be the difference.