PGA Championship 2020: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Sunday

Dustin Johnson holds the 54-hole lead at the 2020 PGA Championship, but he will not be the most discussed golfer in the contender conversation Sunday.

That title belongs to two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who rallied on the final few holes Saturday to land two shots back of Johnson. Koepka has been far more successful at major championships than Johnson, and he has the most major victories of any player sitting in the top 40. He is one of a few competitors who could take the lead away from Johnson at TPC Harding Park on Sunday because of his shot-making ability and consistency.

There are plenty of golfers in search of their first major win who will make life hard on Koepka and Johnson, but experience could be the difference-maker Sunday.

PGA Championship 4th Round Information

TV: ESPN (Noon-3 p.m. ET); CBS (3-9 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ and PGA.com (10 a.m.-9 p.m. ET)

Predictions

Brooks Koepka Surges Past Dustin Johnson for Victory

Koepka has won four majors since Johnson captured his lone major title at the 2016 U.S. Open, and he has experience holding on to a lead and chasing down first place on the final day of majors.

The two-time defending champion seemed confident when he was asked about his chances of eclipsing Johnson Sunday, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "I like my chances. When I've been in this position before, I've capitalized. I don't know. He's only won one. I'm playing good. We'll see."

Koepka may have entered Sunday in first place if he did not put together a string of three straight bogeys from No. 13 through No. 15. If he avoids a rough stretch in the final round, he could be positioned to pounce since he has four birdies on the first four holes and has seven birdies on the final five holes at TPC Harding Park.

A fast start combined with a strong close could be enough to send Koepka home with his third consecutive Wanamaker Trophy.

Daniel Berger Remains Consistent, Earns Top-5 Finish

Daniel Berger appears ready to cash in on his recent form with his first top-five finish at a major.

The 27-year-old American has won the Charles Schwab Challenge, tied for second at the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational and tied for third at the RBC Heritage since June.

He benefited from that form to record back-to-back rounds of 67 and a third-round 70 at TPC Harding Park.

On Saturday, Berger immediately bounced back from two of his three bogeys with birdies to keep him within striking distance of Johnson.

Berger has been at least par through three rounds and has produced three final-round cards of 66 or better since the resumption of play. If Koepka and others produce low scores, Berger may not have a chance to claim the title. But given his consistency on course all week, he seems destined to record a new career-best finish at a major.

