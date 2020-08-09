NASCAR at Michigan 2020: Consumers Energy 400 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

In recent NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan, Kevin Harvick has dominated the competition. That continued Saturday, when he won for the third time in four events at the two-mile track by driving to victory in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Now, Harvick will look to complete a doubleheader sweep this weekend. The Cup Series is hosting its second 156-lap, 312-mile race of the weekend at Michigan on Sunday, the Consumers Energy 400, and Harvick will be seeking his sixth win of the season. He's currently tied with Denny Hamlin for the most victories this year.

But Harvick is sure to have competition again Sunday, including Hamlin, who finished sixth on Saturday and will also be seeking his sixth victory of 2020.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR at Michigan Information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Starting Lineup

Odds

Kevin Harvick +325 (bet $100 to win $325)

Denny Hamlin +550

Brad Keselowski +800

Kyle Busch +800

Martin Truex Jr. +800

Joey Logano +850

Chase Elliott +900

Ryan Blaney +900

Aric Almirola +1800

Kurt Busch +2500

Alex Bowman +3000

Erik Jones +3300

Clint Bowyer +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Matt DiBenedetto +4000

William Byron +4000

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace.

Preview

On Saturday, Harvick paced the field for most of the day at Michigan. He led 92 of the 161 laps, passing Kyle Busch on Lap 148 and holding on to claim the victory in overtime.

"This was just an awesome car to drive today," Harvick said, according to Holly Cain of NASCAR.com. "I think the confidence is high when we come to Michigan anyway. It’s a racetrack that’s been really good to us and for whatever reason just fits our style of cars, everything we do with our cars at Stewart-Haas Racing."

If Harvick wins again Sunday, he'd join David Pearson (1972-73), Bill Elliott (1985-86) and Kyle Larson (2016-17) as drivers to win three consecutive Michigan races.

Not only did Saturday's victory continue Harvick's success at the track, but it extended Ford's Michigan dominance. The last five winners at Michigan have all been Ford drivers, and Harvick and Brad Keselowski finished in the top two spots on Saturday.

Keselowski couldn't get by Harvick in overtime, as the 36-year-old has still never won at his home track. He'll be looking to end that drought in Sunday's race, which will be his 23rd Cup Series event at Michigan. Keselowski has seven top-five finishes at the track, finishing second three times.

A driver looking to end a drought of his own is Kyle Busch, who is still winless in the 2020 season. He finished fifth in Saturday's race, notching his ninth top-five finish of the year. He's starting 16th on Sunday as he looks to win for the first time since going to Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami in the final race of the 2019 season to win his second career Cup Series championship.

"We definitely didn‘t have the speed we needed but had a good balanced car, good driving car," Busch said of Saturday's race, according to NASCAR.com's Zack Albert (h/t Yahoo Sports). "... Just need to be better in traffic and be able to maneuver and be able to pass just a bit more.”

There are only five races remaining before the start of playoffs, and although Busch is currently in a position to make it, he could solidify his spot with a victory. But in order to win Sunday, he's likely going to have outrace top competitors such as Harvick, Hamlin and Keselowski.

However, all four of Harvick, Hamlin, Keselowski and Busch are starting 15th or worse, so they'll have to navigate their way through traffic to the front of the field. Based on Saturday's race, though, that may not be an issue for any of them.