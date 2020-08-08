PGA Championship 2020 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Sunday Schedule

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson carries a one-shot lead over two players into the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion turned in one of the best rounds at TPC Harding Park to land in Sunday's final pairing alongside Scottie Scheffler.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka sits in a group of three players that are two strokes back of Johnson, while two other previous major winners, Jason Day and Justin Rose, reside three back.

Johnson will attempt to avoid the same fate as the players in Saturday's final group. Haotong Li and Tommy Fleetwood combined to drop shots on six holes to fall out of the leading positions.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Dustin Johnson (-9)

Cameron Champ (-8)

Scottie Scheffler (-8)

Collin Morikawa (-7)

Paul Casey (-7)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Tony Finau (-6)

Justin Rose (-6)

Jason Day (-6)

Daniel Berger (-6)

Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Sunday Notable Tee Times

11:30 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge

Noon ET: Phil Mickelson, Russell Henley

12:50 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Kurt Kitayama

1:50 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Harris English

4 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

4:10 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Jason Day

4:20 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

4:30 p.m. ET: Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

4:40 p.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa

4:50 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

Full tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Predictions

Champion Shoots 65 or Better

A low round similar to what Johnson produced Saturday may be what it takes to create some separation in a crowded field at the top.

Johnson was one of three players to surge into the top three positions by way of a third-round 65. Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa were the others.

Through three rounds, six scorecards have featured a 65 or better. Cameron Champ and Tommy Fleetwood produced the tournament's best scores with 64s Friday.

Since those numbers have been hard to reach, it could take one or two players in the top 10 to hit that mark to run away with the title.

Johnson could be a prime candidate to hit a low number, as he produced a 68 and 69 in the final round of the two majors he finished second at in 2019. In his last three PGA Championships, the 54-hole leader has recorded two 69s and a 67.

Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka could both fill that role as well to come back from two strokes behind Johnson.

Casey has three final rounds of 69 or better in his last eight major starts, including a 65 to get into a tie for 15th at The Masters in 2018.

Koepka has achieved the most success at majors over the last 36 months, and he went low two years ago with back-to-back 66s to close out his first PGA Championship win.

Bryson DeChambeau Benefits From Confidence Gained Off 95-Foot Birdie

Bryson DeChambeau has made a name for himself lately with his long-drive ability, but it may be a 95-foot putt that propels him near the top of the leaderboard Sunday.

The 26-year-old drained a birdie putt from distance at No. 18 to move within three strokes of the lead.

The extra confidence gained from sinking that shot could help DeChambeau get out to an early start while the leaders wait to tee off.

He has three birdies on the first six holes in three rounds, and he may be willing to take a risk or two with his driving to create a birdie opportunity or two that others may not be able to produce.

Although his overall record at majors is not great, DeChambeau has been consistent in his last few final rounds. He finished the 2019 U.S. Open with a 69 and carded a 70 last April at The Masters.

DeChambeau could drop a few strokes from those totals if he benefits from the gained confidence and replicates his fourth-round form since the resumption of play.

He has five rounds of 68 or better and four top-10 finishes since the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.