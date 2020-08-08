Luka Doncic's Triple-Double Leads Mavericks to 136-132 Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Luka Doncic' 36-point, 19-assist, 14-rebound triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 136-132 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

Dallas was down 119-112 with under two minutes remaining in regulation but went on a 7-0 run capped by two Doncic free throws to force overtime.

The Mavs opened OT on a 9-0 run, but the Bucks responded with seven straight.

Two Mavs possessions later, Doncic produced the play of the game (and maybe the entire NBA restart) with this between-the-legs pass to Maxi Kleber for an and-1, putting the Mavs up five.

Dallas held on for the win down the stretch and improved to 2-3 during the restart and 42-30 overall.

The Mavs, who have clinched a playoff berth, are two games behind the Utah Jazz for sixth in the Western Conference with three regular-season contests remaining.

The 55-15 Bucks have already clinched first in the East.

Notable Performances

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 34 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks

Bucks G/F Khris Middleton: 21 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds

Bucks C Brook Lopez: 34 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Mavericks G Luka Doncic: 36 points, 19 assists, 14 rebounds

Mavericks F/C Kristaps Porzingis: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

Mavericks F Dorian Finney-Smith: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next?

Dallas and Milwaukee will close their respective regular seasons with three games in four days beginning Monday.

The Mavs will face the Jazz at 3 p.m. ET, and the Bucks will play the Toronto Raptors at 6:30 p.m. in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

