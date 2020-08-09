Chris Jericho's WWE Arrival and the Most Iconic Debuts in Wrestling History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

A pro wrestler's debut with a major promotion is an important moment in their career. The first impression they have on the crowd can dictate how they are booked for the next year or longer.

Unfortunately, many Superstars have debuted without much fanfare over the years. WWE will sometimes run a few video packages before bringing in someone from NXT to Raw or SmackDown, but even that method doesn't always create anticipation.

Some of the biggest Superstars in the history of the business had lackluster introductions. Can you remember the first person The Rock faced when he first showed up as Rocky Maivia? Do you remember whom "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wrestled on his first night? Probably not.

Even though a big introduction is not necessary for a wrestler to be successful, it gets them off to a good start, especially if the crowd buys into it.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the legendary WWE debut of Chris Jericho, so we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the most impactful debuts in wrestling history.

This is not a ranked list, so do not worry about where your favorites fall in the order. Since it would be difficult to make this list using every promotion in the world, we will focus on WWE, WCW, All Elite Wrestling and TNA/Impact Wrestling since those are the companies most fans are familiar with these days.