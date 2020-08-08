2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising Completes Perfect Regular Season

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Raptors Uprising GC finished off its undefeated regular season in the 2K League Friday, and it wasn't particularly close.

In its final Week 12 matchup, Toronto rolled over Cavs Legion GC in straight games, winning by a combined 81 points to post a 16-0 record. No other club had more than 14 wins on the season, and the Raptors easily clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Following arguably the most dominant season in 2K League history, Toronto will look to capture its first championship title.

Last year's champion, T-Wolves Gaming, clinched the tenth and final postseason seed Thursday, leaving Friday's games to sort out the remaining standings heading into the playoffs.

Here's how things look after Week 12.

NBA 2K League Results:

Wizards District Gaming def. 76ers GC: 64-51, 67-71, 75-60

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Raptors Uprising GC def. Cavs Legion GC: 95-67, 90-47

Hawks Talon GC def. Heat Check Gaming: 68-59, 79-70

Bucks Gaming def. Mavs Gaming: 60-62, 79-58, 81-72

2K League Playoff Seeds

1. Raptors Uprising GC (16-0)

2. Jazz Gaming (14-2)

3. Warriors Gaming Squad (13-3)

4. Wizards District Gaming (11-5)

5. Kings Guard Gaming (11-5)

6. Mavs Gaming (10-5)

7. Bucks Gaming (9-6)

8. Hornets Venom GT (9-7)

9. NetsGC (8-8)

10. T-Wolves Gaming (8-8)

Highlights

Any team that wants to stop the Raptors in the postseason will need to find a way to slow down point guard Kenny Got Work first. Toronto's scoring machine saw his three-point streak snapped at 21 made shots on Friday while posting 41 points and nine rebounds in Game 1.

Kenny added 48 points, six assists and five steals for good measure in Game 2, combining to go 36-for-41 shooting from the floor in the series.

Not to be outdone, center Sick One posted a triple-double in Game 1 (10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in Game 2. It was an absolute beatdown against a Cavs team (4-12) that was never able to find consistent success this season.

Elsewhere across the league, a playoff-bound Wizards team took a surprising stumble against a 76ers GC club that hasn't threatened too many contenders this year. Game 2 between the teams saw the Sixers surge ahead in the second half to win by four after guard Radiant went off for 46 points.

The Wizards promptly adjusted for Game 3 with JBM dropping 31 points while center Dayfri added 30 points, 14 boards and seven assists. A 15-point victory helped avoid what would've been a brutal way to end the regular season in DC.

Hawks Talon (7-9) just missed out on a guaranteed spot in the playoffs but found some success before heading into The Ticket next week with a quick sweep of Heat Check Gaming (5-11).

Atlanta point guard BP notched 41 points and eight assists in Game 1 with another 27 points and 14 assists in Game 2. He'll be one of the players to watch out for both in The Ticket and next season.