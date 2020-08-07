Cameron Tringale DQ'd at PGA Championship After Signing Incorrect Scorecard

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

Cameron Tringale drives during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

It's 2014 all over again for California native Cameron Tringale at the PGA Championship—which means he's been booted from the tournament yet again. 

For the second time in his career, the 32-year-old has been disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard following his round Friday.

According to ESPN's Bob HarigTringale miscounted his strokes on the eighth hole, giving himself a lower score than he actually recorded. Already on the cut line at one over par, Tringale's card had been certified when he returned to let officials know of his error. Because the score he turned in was lower than his true number, officials were forced to remove him from play.

Tringale previously signed an incorrect scorecard during the PGA Championship in 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, but didn't notice the mistake until days after he finished play. After finishing tied for 33, he was retroactively given a disqualification. 

