PGA Championship 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Friday

Li Haotong, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey have proven that low scores are attainable during the second round of the PGA Championship.

Li and Fleetwood have the two best scorecards on course at TPC Harding Park, while Casey sits at three-under for the round.

Co-first-round leader Brendon Todd has not achieved similar success yet, but he has remained steady at five-under for the competition.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Lanto Griffin are among the golfers further down the leaderboard that are making pushes to be in comfortable spots ahead of the weekend.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Li Haotong (-8)

Brendon Todd (-5)

Jason Day (-5)

Paul Casey (-5)

Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

Lanto Griffin (-4)

Patrick Reed (-4

Scottie Scheffler (-4)

Martin Kaymer (-4)

Xander Schauffele (-4)

Bud Cauley (-4)

Zach Johnson (-4)

Brooks Koepka (-4)

Justin Rose (-4)

Brendan Steele (-4)

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (-4)

Leaderboard as of 2:40 p.m. ET

Li did not waste any time moving up the leaderboard. He opened with three birdies in his first five holes.

The Chinese golfer added birdies at No. 9 and No. 10 to create a three-shot advantage between himself, Todd, Day and Casey.

The 25-year-old has not achieved much success at major tournaments, but he does own a third-place finish from The Open in 2017. He landed in a tie for 36th at the 2019 PGA Championship.

If TPC Harding Park plays like it did Thursday, the golfers in the afternoon tee times will have a harder time recording low scores.

If that trend holds, Li could find himself in the final group for Saturday's third round.

Griffin and Fleetwood attempted to chase down Li with low rounds, but both players recorded bogeys to drop to four-under.

The 32-year-old Griffin put up back-to-back birdies on two occasions in the round that began on the 10th hole. Fleetwood gained five strokes in 10 holes before his bogey at No. 2.

Todd has not done anything flashy yet, but he deserves credit for his consistency on course. He recorded an even-par 35 on the front nine with seven pars, one birdie and one bogey.

One of the two 18-hole leaders picked up four birdies on the back nine Thursday, so he could gain ground from that part of the course.

Casey has been consistent as well with seven pars to accompany the three birdies that have allowed him to move into a tie for second.

DeChambeau is the marquee name in the growing group at four-under that features nine players that are scheduled to tee off in the afternoon wave.

DeChambeau had an up-and-down first nine holes, as he produced four birdies and two bogeys from No. 10-No. 18.

Patrick Reed has had a steadier hand in his move up the leaderboard with three birdies, one bogey and nine pars.

Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar and others have played themselves above the projected cut line of even-par, but that number could drop depending on scoring this afternoon.

