Eric Kay Charged with Fentanyl Distribution in Connection to Tyler Skaggs' Death

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection to the death of Tyler Skaggs.

Federal authorities in Texas formally charged Kay, according to court documents obtained by Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

"It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs'] system, [Skaggs] would not have died," per the affidavit in support of the complaint, via Fenno.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.