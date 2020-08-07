Eric Kay Charged with Fentanyl Distribution in Connection to Tyler Skaggs' Death

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

FILE - In this May 25, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, Calif. The 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher was found unresponsive in his Texas hotel room after a drug overdose on July 1, 2019. He was 27. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection to the death of Tyler Skaggs.

Federal authorities in Texas formally charged Kay, according to court documents obtained by Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

"It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs'] system, [Skaggs] would not have died," per the affidavit in support of the complaint, via Fenno. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

