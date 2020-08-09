Fluke or the Real Deal? Breaking Down the Most Stunning MLB Starts to New Season

0 of 8

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season is full of anomalies, from the truncated 60-game slate to the universal designated hitter to the expanded 16-team postseason format.

It has also featured scalding starts by multiple players. Some we saw coming: Aaron Judge hitting a bunch of home runs and top prospects such as Luis Robert hitting the ground running aren't shocking developments.

In other cases, however, guys have put up less expected eye-opening numbers. Are these mere small-sample mirages? Or are we witnessing the rise of unlikely stars and contributors?

Let's take a look at eight relatively obscure players who have stuffed the stat sheet in the early going and decide whether their gaudy output is a fluke or the real deal.