Bills QB Jake Fromm Says Racist Texts Were 'Naive, Young and Immature'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm spoke with the media Friday for the first time since racist text messages he sent in 2019 were publicly leaked in early June.

Fromm, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, told reporters the remarks came from "a lack of perspective—being naive, young and immature."

The 22-year-old Georgia native previously released a statement on Twitter about the messages, which used the phrase "elite white people" while referencing the ability to purchase guns and silencers:

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the organization decided to give Fromm another opportunity after he addressed the team following the leak.

"We have a strong culture on our team, and those guys are going to sift through what's real and what's not real," Frazier said in June. "We're still getting to know Jake as a teammate, but based on what he said to the team today I believe our guys will give him the benefit of the doubt."

Fromm enjoyed a standout collegiate career with 78 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions in 43 appearances across three years at the University of Georgia. He was the eighth quarterback selected in this year's draft.

He's expected to compete with veterans Matt Barkley and Davis Webb for the Bills' backup QB job behind Josh Allen during training camp. His chances will likely be hurt by the lack of a preseason, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, to judge his initial NFL progress.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fromm is a strong bet to make the roster as the third quarterback, though.

Buffalo is scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 13 when it hosts the New York Jets in an AFC East clash.