PGA Championship Leaderboard 2020: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brendon Todd has a chance to create separation between himself and the PGA Championship favorites during Friday's morning session at TPC Harding Park.

Todd and Jason Day finished the first round tied for the lead at five-under, and he is one of a few players under par already on course.

Day, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and others will be part of the afternoon wave of tee times.

As we saw Thursday morning, there are already some low scores from the opening part of Friday's round. Li Haotong has benefited most from the favorable conditions, as he used three birdies to take the outright lead.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Li Haotong (-6)

Brendon Todd (-5)

Jason Day (-5)

Scottie Scheffler (-4)

Martin Kaymer (-4)

Bud Cauley (-4)

Zach Johnson (-4)

Brooks Koepka (-4)

Justin Rose (-4)

Brendan Steele (-4)

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (-4)

Leaderboard as of 11:45 a.m. ET.

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Todd is not one of the high-profile names competing in the season's first major, but his presence at the top of the leaderboard should not be a surprise.

The 35-year-old put together a trio of top-25 finishes at the Travelers Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational.

The concern moving forward for Todd is putting together a consistent set of rounds. He has posted a 73 or worse in each of his four final rounds since the resumption of play.

Todd will be playing alongside Doc Redman and Jason Caron, who need a handful of birdies to move over the projected cut line of one-over.

A few golfers have already made a push up the leaderboard in the first two hours of golf at TPC Harding Park.

Li Haotong rolled in birdies at No. 1 and No. 2 to join Todd and Day at five-under. After two pars, the Chinese golfer birdied No. 5 to take sole possession of first place.

Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel and Jim Furyk picked up early birdies that could help them climb up the leaderboard while others wait to get going in the afternoon.

Some of the early-afternoon attention will be paid to Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a two-under 68 Thursday.

DeChambeau has not fared well at majors. His best finish is a tie for 15th at the 2016 U.S. Open and he missed a pair of cuts in four starts in 2019.

One of his playing partners, Rickie Fowler, is one of the competitors in need of a better second round to feel comfortable if the cut line moves throughout the afternoon.

Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are some of the notable names on course currently sitting beneath the projected cut line.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.