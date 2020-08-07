Washington's Adrian Peterson Wants Super Bowl, Emmitt Smith's Rushing Record

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson has no plans of walking away from football anytime soon.

The Washington running back said Friday he wants to continue playing until he wins a Super Bowl and passes Emmitt Smith on the all-time rushing list.

"Winning a championship is the one I want most," Peterson said on NFL Network, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Washington enters the 2020 season with little hope of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. They are currently listed at 150-1 at Caesars Palace to win the Super Bowl, the second-worst odds in the NFL behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 35-year-old's goal to pass Smith also seems unlikely. He's currently 4,139 yards behind the Dallas Cowboys legend, meaning he would almost certainly have to play past age 40 to pass Smith.

"That's one of the goals I set to myself when I entered the NFL was to pass the GOAT," Peterson said. "I look forward to playing a couple more years, 3-4 more years, who knows, depending on how my body is feeling."

