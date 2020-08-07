2020 NBA 2K League Results: Jazz, Bucks Shine with Record-Setting Scoring Totals

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The penultimate day of the NBA 2K League's 2020 season may have been the most ridiculous day in 2K League history. Not only are teams still desperately fighting over the three remaining playoff spots, but they are also fighting over 2K League scoring records.

Just after the No. 2 seed Jazz Gaming set a single-game scoring record with 113 points against Cavs Legion GC, the tentative No. 7 seed Bucks Gaming shattered that same record with 133 against Lakers Gaming.

With a full slate of six matchups, half of which went to tiebreaking Game 3's, the 2K League is ramping up as teams look to secure momentum ahead of the playoffs. Here's how the entire day played out, including the biggest highlights and performances.

Week 12, Day 3 Scores

Cavs Legion GC 1 - 2 Jazz Gaming

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 1: CLG 56 - 113 JZG

Game 2: CLG 79 - 64 JZG

Game 3: CLG 55 - 91 JZG

Bucks Gaming 2 - 0 Lakers Gaming

Game 1: BCG 94 - 66 LKG

Game 2: BCG 133 - 83 LKG

Hornets Venom GT 1 - 2 Heat Check Gaming

Game 1: HVG 78 - 54 HCG

Game 2: HVG 70 - 75 HCG

Game 3: HVG 58 - 61 HCG

Blazer5 Gaming 1 - 2 76ers GC

Game 1: BZG 59 - 92 SGC

Game 2: BZG 77 - 73 SGC

Game 3: BZG 68 - 83 SGC

Magic Gaming 2 - 0 T-Wolves Gaming

Game 1: MGG 61 - 53 TWG

Game 2: MGG 70 - 51 TWG

Gen.G Tigers 2 - 0 Pistons GT

Game 1: GEN 93 - 75 PGT

Game 2: GEN 76 - 68 PGT

All results and statistics are via NBA 2K League's official YouTube page or website.





The Jazz are 14-2 this season, and the fact that Cavs Legion was even able to take a game off of them is mightily impressive for a bottom-tier roster. Utah's center, Ria, was ultimately the picture of consistency in the matchup as he put up 21 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1, followed by 22 and 13 in Game 2 and 22 and 18 in Game 3.

But Cleveland may have drawn the blueprint for overcoming Utah. While Jazz point guard Splashy averaged 43 points in the series' two wins, he only put up 16 points in their lone loss. Still, he may have just been distracted by a record-breaking 113-point performance.

Speaking of record-breaking performances, Bucks Gaming is set on making the playoffs, and their win tonight propels them to 9-6 with a strong shot at securing a spot. Their point guard, Regg, has been on an absolute tear, and that continued against Los Angeles as he averaged 44 points, 17 assists and 5.5 steals across both games. He was joined in the 50-point club in the record-shattering Game 2 by their small forward, Arooks, who dropped a filthy 55.

Contniuing a pattern of big-man excellence, Bucks center Plondo dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Game 1 before pulling off his best Draymond Green impression with a 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Game 2.

Later, the Heat and 76ers each played spoiler as the two underdogs with losing records put the heat on bubble rosters. For the Heat, another massive center performance paved the way with Hotshot averaging 13 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.7 steals and 5.7 blocks on the evening.

While Miami put Charlotte's playoff hopes at risk, Philadelphia did the same against Portland, each in pivotal Game 3 fashions. The Magic then pushed T-Wolves Gaming further away from the playoff bubble with a tidy sweep before Gen.G drubbed Pistons GT in the day's least consequential matchup.

Tomorrow features only four matchups, but unprecedented implications. While tonight was all about breaking records, the final day of the 2K League regular season will be all about making the playoffs.