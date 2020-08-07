Travers 2020: Date, Post Positions, Saratoga Betting Odds and Prize Money Purse

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Road to the Kentucky Derby heads back to New York on Saturday for the running of the 2020 Travers Stakes.

Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, will see a number of Kentucky Derby hopefuls take to the track, but the focus will be on Tiz the Law, as the Barclay Tagg-trained stallion looks to make it a perfect 4-for-4 this season.

After emerging victorious in the Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes, it comes as little surprise that Tiz the Law enters as the odds-on favorite and at +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win the Travers.

He's not without competition, however, as Bob Baffert's Uncle Chuck and Chad C. Brown's Country Grammer are two breakout candidates.

The 1 ¼-mile dirt track race is the 11th event scheduled Saturday.

Here's where things stand heading into the action, with a $1 million purse on the line.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 Travers Stakes Post Positions

1. First Line (30-1)

2. Country Grammer (6-1)

3. Uncle Chuck (5-2)

4. Max Player (6-1)

5. Shivaree (30-1)

6. Tiz the Law (1-1)

7. Caracaro (10-1)

8. South Bend (15-1)

Odds via KentuckyDerby.com.

How To Watch

Post time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, 5 p.m. ET

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Tiz the Law holds a commanding position atop the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 272 points and looks set to add to the total Saturday. Country Grammer is in 11th place (50 points) and can gain some ground in the standings with a strong showing.

Shivaree (40 points) and Max Player (40 points) are in 14th and 15th place, respectively.