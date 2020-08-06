Video: Damian Lillard Drops 45 Points, 11 Threes in Blazers' Win over Nuggets

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) defends Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

It turns out Dame Time knows no time zones. 

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard posted another signature performance against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, shredding defenders to the tune of 45 points, 12 assists and four rebounds with 11 three-pointers, tying a franchise record he currently owns. 

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Lillard had his full arsenal on display, too. The guard pulled up from deep to bury a shot over Michael Porter Jr., lulled defenders to sleep beyond the arc and kept the ball moving all night. 

As the Blazers continue their push for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, it was only a matter of time before Lillard caught fire inside the NBA bubble. 

The Nuggets could do little to stop it. 

Following Thursday night's win, the Blazers (32-38) now trail the Memphis Grizzlies by a half-game for the No. 8 seed. The Phoenix Suns (30-39), who are undefeated since arriving in the bubble, sit 1.5 games behind Portland entering the home stretch of seeding games. 

Related

    Report: NBA Players Called Adam Silver with Bubble Complaints

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Players Called Adam Silver with Bubble Complaints

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Rockets star won't play tonight with quad contusion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Possible Effects of Ben Simmons' Injury

    Our writer argues why Ben Simmons' knee injury could have far-reaching consequences for Philly ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Possible Effects of Ben Simmons' Injury

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Enes Kanter Talks NBA Bubble, GOAT, Russell Westbrook in B/R AMA

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Enes Kanter Talks NBA Bubble, GOAT, Russell Westbrook in B/R AMA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report