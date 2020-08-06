Video: Damian Lillard Drops 45 Points, 11 Threes in Blazers' Win over Nuggets

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

It turns out Dame Time knows no time zones.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard posted another signature performance against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, shredding defenders to the tune of 45 points, 12 assists and four rebounds with 11 three-pointers, tying a franchise record he currently owns.

Lillard had his full arsenal on display, too. The guard pulled up from deep to bury a shot over Michael Porter Jr., lulled defenders to sleep beyond the arc and kept the ball moving all night.

As the Blazers continue their push for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, it was only a matter of time before Lillard caught fire inside the NBA bubble.

The Nuggets could do little to stop it.

Following Thursday night's win, the Blazers (32-38) now trail the Memphis Grizzlies by a half-game for the No. 8 seed. The Phoenix Suns (30-39), who are undefeated since arriving in the bubble, sit 1.5 games behind Portland entering the home stretch of seeding games.