NHL's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 6 Results

It's certainly not business as usual in the NHL postseason, and despite the strangeness of the round robin and games without fans, the stakes are starting to get very real.

At the conclusion of Thursday night's games, we were left with a severely shaken up playoff picture. The Calgary Flames clinched their spot in the first round with a win over the Winnipeg Jets. In the East, the Columbus Blue Jackets went up 2-1 on the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the West, the Vancouver Canucks went up 2-1 on the Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens, all of whom would have been eliminated from playoff contention had the regular season and the playoffs gone normally this season, can clinch a playoff spot following the qualifying round.

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs can all be eliminated.

We'll break down the action from Thursday's key games and take a look at where the playoff picture stands before Friday's games.

Top Stats and Best Highlights

Philadelphia Flyers fans lost their collective minds when the team dropped the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday, and honestly, we're with them. After all, they did it without two of their top forwards in James Van Riemsdyk and Michael Raffl, with goaltender Carter Hart off duty. Philadelphia entered the bubble as the fourth seed in the East, and now the top seed is in sight. At a minimum, the Flyers have guaranteed themselves the second seed.

Philadelphia's Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny-Scott Laughton line was firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by this beautiful behind-the-back Konecny pass to Laughton for the Flyers' first goal of the night, with Hayes in on the assist.



Laughton has scored in every game since the NHL restarted. In Thursday's round robin game, he totaled three points: two goals and an assist.

Vancouver Canucks winger Antoine Roussel took a puck to the face in Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, and his status for Thursday's Game 3 was at first unclear.

However, the Canucks are surely thankful their 30-year-old winger returned to the action, as his score on a breakway helped ultimately lead the Canucks past the Wild in the "road" game. Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson each had one in the final 3-0 victory.

Now, Vancouver is just one win away from its first playoff series win since 2011.

Perhaps the most exciting part of Thursday's action, however, was both the Toronto Maple Leafs utter implosion (if you're not a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, that is), giving up a three-goal lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets as Pierre-Luc Dubois completed a hat trick in overtime to seal the 4-3 win.

Columbus has the lead heading into Game 4 in the best-of-five series.

Coming in at the tail end of all the action (and, technically, on Friday morning for anyone in the Central to Eastern Time Zones), Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett decided to show the doubters that it really is the postseason.

The 24-year-old always seems to show up in the postseason, and Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets was no different, as Bennett scorched a buzzer-beater in the last second of the first period.

How's this for showing up when it matters: Bennett's career shooting percentage in the regular season is 10.3; in the playoffs, it's 15.2. This postseason, he's shooting 14.3. Fire emoji, indeed.

With a 3-1 series win, the Flames will advance to the first round.

The St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights treated viewers to a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, one that ultimately ended with Vegas feeling golden and St. Louis feeling blue.

Alex Tuch was the star of the show for Vegas, with a three-point showing (two goals, one assist) in the 6-4 win.

Now, the Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday with the top seed in the Western Conference on the line.