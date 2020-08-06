Report: Multiple NBA Players Called Adam Silver with Bubble Behavior Complaints

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

A COVID-19 warning is posted outside basketball arenas at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. NBA games will resume Thursday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA's bubble near Orlando, Florida, has yet to record a positive test for COVID-19, though apparently not all is going well at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.  

During a Thursday NBA on TNT broadcast, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported multiple players are "personally calling commissioner Adam Silver" with complaints about activities they've seen inside the bubble. 

The exact nature of the complaints remains unclear. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Rockets star won't play tonight with quad contusion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Out Thursday vs. Rockets

    Lakers star is dealing with a sore right groin

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Out Thursday vs. Rockets

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely

    76ers star is considering treatment options for knee injury and has been ruled out vs. Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Possible Effects of Ben Simmons' Injury

    Our writer argues why Ben Simmons' knee injury could have far-reaching consequences for Philly ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Possible Effects of Ben Simmons' Injury

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report