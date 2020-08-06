Report: Multiple NBA Players Called Adam Silver with Bubble Behavior Complaints

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA's bubble near Orlando, Florida, has yet to record a positive test for COVID-19, though apparently not all is going well at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

During a Thursday NBA on TNT broadcast, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported multiple players are "personally calling commissioner Adam Silver" with complaints about activities they've seen inside the bubble.

The exact nature of the complaints remains unclear.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.