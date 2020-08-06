Chiefs' Frank Clark Says He, Chris Jones Will Be Best DL Duo in NFL History

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates with defensive end Chris Jones (95) after he sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has lofty goals for what he and teammate Chris Jones can achieve together.

Clark told reporters how he and Jones talk about becoming the best defensive line tandem in history, per Sports Radio 810 WHB:

Clark finished with eight sacks en route to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs. Jones narrowly eclipsed him for the team lead with nine sacks as he booked his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Together, they helped Kansas City finish 10th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

Patrick Mahomes understandably gets a lot of credit for the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. The franchise didn't hand him a 10-year, $450 million extension out of pure generosity.

Kansas City's defensive line deserves its fair share of plaudits for that championship, though. That unit will be important as the team looks to defend its title in 2020.

